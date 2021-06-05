Comparing CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) & Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and CBRE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 CBRE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. CBRE Group has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.72%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than CBRE Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 5.78% 2.06% 0.85% CBRE Group 3.54% 16.81% 6.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and CBRE Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.44 $6.68 million $5.39 5.51 CBRE Group $23.83 billion 1.24 $751.99 million $3.27 26.90

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Office Properties Income Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

