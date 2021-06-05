Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,550 shares during the quarter. Concrete Pumping accounts for approximately 3.9% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth $137,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of BBCP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 269,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,050. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.