ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

COP opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

