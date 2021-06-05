Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.60

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 11724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

