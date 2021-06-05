Contentos (COS) Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Contentos has a market cap of $47.47 million and $5.38 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.30 or 0.01021308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.13 or 0.10210799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00053911 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 2,992,237,907 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.