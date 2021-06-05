Contrasting CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CBTX alerts:

This table compares CBTX and WesBanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $153.47 million 4.62 $26.36 million $1.06 27.23 WesBanco $669.46 million 3.91 $122.04 million $1.88 20.68

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CBTX and WesBanco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00 WesBanco 0 5 1 0 2.17

CBTX presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. WesBanco has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.41%. Given CBTX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than WesBanco.

Volatility & Risk

CBTX has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CBTX pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WesBanco has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 19.14% 5.32% 0.74% WesBanco 26.13% 6.76% 1.05%

Summary

WesBanco beats CBTX on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 233 branches and 226 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, southern Indiana, and Maryland, as well as six loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and Maryland. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.