Contrasting EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) & Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EchoStar and Intelsat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 Intelsat 0 1 0 0 2.00

EchoStar presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.58%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Intelsat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EchoStar and Intelsat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.32 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -68.78 Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.04 -$911.66 million ($3.21) -0.15

EchoStar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat. EchoStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelsat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Intelsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 4.86% 0.47% 0.24% Intelsat -44.34% N/A -5.46%

Volatility & Risk

EchoStar has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EchoStar beats Intelsat on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment. This segment also designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals for mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers, which include aeronautical and government enterprises. It serves in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services; and in-flight network, in-flight system, and in-flight services, as well as aviation partner support services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

