Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian set a C$9.25 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

