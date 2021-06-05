Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.25 target price on the stock.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$8.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.00. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. Analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

