CorePoint Lodging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 18,082 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,440% compared to the average volume of 1,174 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $598.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.98.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
