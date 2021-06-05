CorePoint Lodging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 18,082 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,440% compared to the average volume of 1,174 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $598.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.98.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

