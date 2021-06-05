Cormark Increases Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target to C$8.00

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$6.30 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.53% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TSE:IDG opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.72. Indigo Books & Music has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 912.59. The company has a market cap of C$110.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.
About Indigo Books & Music
