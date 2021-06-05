Cormark Increases Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target to C$8.00

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$6.30 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.53% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:IDG opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.72. Indigo Books & Music has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 912.59. The company has a market cap of C$110.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada and the United States. The company also offers toy, baby, wellness, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 88 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; 94 small format stores under the Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company banners; and one store in Short Hills, New Jersey.

