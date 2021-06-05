Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $60.05 million and approximately $61.36 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.47 or 0.01024746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.23 or 0.10254208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00052821 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

