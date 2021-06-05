COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CICOF opened at $2.06 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84.
About COSCO SHIPPING
