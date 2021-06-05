COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CICOF opened at $2.06 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

