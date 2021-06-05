COVA Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $870,459.12 and $45,836.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00075647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.55 or 0.01002155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.30 or 0.09802144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00053001 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

