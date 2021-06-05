Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $542,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 259,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

