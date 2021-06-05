Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $181.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.