Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Takes $391,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.77.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

