Covenant Partners LLC Buys 201 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,287,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $154,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,922 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

