Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI opened at $264.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.94. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.61 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.