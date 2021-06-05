Covenant Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $86.47 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

