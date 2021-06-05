Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $45,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Covetrus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET opened at $26.73 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -334.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,424. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

