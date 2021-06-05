Cowen Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $76.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cowen from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

Shares of NTAP opened at $80.74 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,984,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

