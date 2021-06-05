Credit Suisse Group Trims Vistra (NYSE:VST) Target Price to $23.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s previous close.

VST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vistra by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vistra by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,118,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,636,000 after buying an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

