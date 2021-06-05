Credit Suisse Group Upgrades The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.55.

Shares of BNS opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

