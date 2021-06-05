Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Up 5.8%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.53. 37,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 853,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Criteo by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

