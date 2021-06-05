Crown (CRW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,254.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $1,254.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,947.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.52 or 0.01818003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00472308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00059592 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001470 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004839 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,311,887 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.