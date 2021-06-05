CryptoFranc Market Cap Reaches $2.19 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $119,984.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00077067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00026074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.01027850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,684.51 or 0.10126089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053510 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

