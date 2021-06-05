Curate Market Capitalization Tops $14.83 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00005581 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Curate has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Curate has a total market cap of $14.83 million and $2.50 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.96 or 0.01030082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.94 or 0.10187187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053784 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,070,929 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

