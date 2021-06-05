Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) Insider Louis Jules Hydleman Sells 10,000 Shares

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) insider Louis Jules Hydleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £27,800 ($36,320.88).

Louis Jules Hydleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Louis Jules Hydleman sold 15,000 shares of Curtis Banks Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total value of £42,600 ($55,657.17).

Shares of Curtis Banks Group stock opened at GBX 280.96 ($3.67) on Friday. Curtis Banks Group plc has a one year low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 293 ($3.83). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.52. The company has a market cap of £187.90 million and a PE ratio of 29.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.95%.

About Curtis Banks Group

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

