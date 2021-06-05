Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TX opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 69.54%.

TX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

