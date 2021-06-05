Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

