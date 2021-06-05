Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,362,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,393.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,280.77. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

