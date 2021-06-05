Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 284 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $249.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.64. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

