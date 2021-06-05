CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.45.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE stock opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.