Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $116,050.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $20.42 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

