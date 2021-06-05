CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 45,887 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CTMX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 806,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,808. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.