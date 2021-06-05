DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of DaVita worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DVA stock opened at $120.28 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

