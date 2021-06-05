Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,809,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,923,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,469 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in STERIS by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,410,000 after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

