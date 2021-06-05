Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.02 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

