Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

