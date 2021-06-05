Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of Ardagh Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of ARD opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

