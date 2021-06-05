Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DBTX shares. Barclays started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). As a group, analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

