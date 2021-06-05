Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.0939 on Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $36.25 million and $1.69 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00297625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00237346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.46 or 0.01188015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.44 or 1.00002550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

