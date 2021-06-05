Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

DE opened at $356.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

