Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (VMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 25th

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
NYSE VMM opened at $13.77 on Friday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49.
About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II
