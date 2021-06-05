Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NYSE VFL opened at $13.84 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
