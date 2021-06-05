Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,584 shares of company stock worth $12,382,127. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 130,063 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,209,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

