Dennis W. Doll Sells 2,500 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $85.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.