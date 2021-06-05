Deri Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $929,982.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $929,982.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00297272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00244944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.01156167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,805.54 or 0.99709820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

