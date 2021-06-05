Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

